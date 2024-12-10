Wedbush Upgrades CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Outperform

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. The trade was a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,200,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

