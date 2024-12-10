Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.5% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $284.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.72 and a 1 year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

