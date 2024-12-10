Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.04% of RB Global worth $154,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RB Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,045,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,383,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in RB Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 168,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RB Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,435,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,109,000 after buying an additional 354,803 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

