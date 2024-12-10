Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405,991 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $130,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 86,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $4,895,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,410.92. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of CUBI opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.61 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

