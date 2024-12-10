Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 527,978 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 527,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $93,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $851,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.