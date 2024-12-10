Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 23,733,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,772,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Up 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

