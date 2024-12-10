Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Matthew Banks Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Banks bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$357,000.00 ($230,322.58).
Wildcat Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 34.73, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Wildcat Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wildcat Resources
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.