Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Matthew Banks Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Banks bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$357,000.00 ($230,322.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 34.73, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wildcat Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, lithium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah project, which covers an area of approximately 493 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; the Bolt Cutter Gold project that comprises two exploration licenses covering 446 square kilometers of the Mallina Basin located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

