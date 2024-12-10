Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 5794184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £678,421.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.