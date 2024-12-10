Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of WH stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $103.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

