XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

