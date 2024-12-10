XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 290.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after buying an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.