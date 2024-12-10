XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 765,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 541,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 249,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 230,332 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,741,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,367. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

