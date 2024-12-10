XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Carl Guarino sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $573,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,702.59. This trade represents a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $504,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,903,298.06. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,697 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

