XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.22 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.