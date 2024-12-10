Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 119.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,731,000 after buying an additional 137,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Xylem by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 77,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

