Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $482,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,668.75. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,255,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $350.13 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.20. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

