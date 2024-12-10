Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $361,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,053,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 977,090 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Match Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
