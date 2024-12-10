Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $361,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,053,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 977,090 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

