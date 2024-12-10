Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,835,988. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $621.77 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

