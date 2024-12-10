Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) received a C$32.00 price target from Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 2.6 %

YEG traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. Yorkton Equity Group has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

