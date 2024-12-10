Zacks Investment Management Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.23% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 59,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $619.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

