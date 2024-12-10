Zacks Investment Management Purchases 6,947 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 610.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 41.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $929.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

