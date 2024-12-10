Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.74. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

