Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Shares of AHR stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.74. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.