10,000 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $136,724. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.