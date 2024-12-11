1,935 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 334,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $302.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,584,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

