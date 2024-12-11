2020 Bulkers Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTC:TTBKF)

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTC TTBKF remained flat at C$11.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.31. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of C$11.14 and a 1-year high of C$15.51.

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

