2,941 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,158,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. The trade was a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,095. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $331.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $354.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

