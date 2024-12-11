4,073 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,776,367.36. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,600. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

