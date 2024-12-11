4,170 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in VeriSign by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,524. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

