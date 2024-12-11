450 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $548.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.44 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

