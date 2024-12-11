978 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,883.58. The trade was a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

