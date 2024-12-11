978 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
FOR opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,883.58. The trade was a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
