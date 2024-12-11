abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 242,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

