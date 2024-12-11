Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE THQ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 476,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

