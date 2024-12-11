Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE THQ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 476,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $22.60.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
