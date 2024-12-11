Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 12300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of C$21.21 million during the quarter.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees, investigation, protection, and collection services.

