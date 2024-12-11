Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of ACRHF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 928,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

