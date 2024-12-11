Advisory Resource Group Purchases 1,003 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 135,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $408.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $292.57 and a 52 week high of $413.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

