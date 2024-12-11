Advisory Resource Group Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 2,143.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 597,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 401,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,370,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,079,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 4,762.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.