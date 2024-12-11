Advisory Resource Group Trims Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,634 shares during the quarter. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF comprises about 1.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 9.57% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

HERD opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $40.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

