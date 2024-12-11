Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $131,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

