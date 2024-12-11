Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

