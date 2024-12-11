Allot Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
