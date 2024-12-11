Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECFree Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alphatec worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.