Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alphatec worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

ATEC stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

