ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LGRO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 33,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

