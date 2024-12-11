Altimmune, Inc. Presents Positive Data from Phase 1b Trial of Pemvidutide for MASLD at The Liver MeetingOn November 15, 2024, Altimmune, Inc. shared promising results from its 12-week Phase 1b trial of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Altimmune’s 8K filing here.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles