American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 292.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

