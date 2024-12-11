American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

