Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Americanas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Americanas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.