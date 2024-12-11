AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 1,243.9% in November

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 1,243.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,935. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.02.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.