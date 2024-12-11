AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 1,243.9% in November

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 1,243.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,935. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.02.
About AmmPower
