Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Trimmed by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $12,925,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,340. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.82 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.