AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Stock Price Up 230.9% – What’s Next?

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) traded up 230.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.23. 574,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,490% from the average session volume of 22,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 230.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

