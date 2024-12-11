Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $228.67

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of AVB opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average of $216.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $528,576.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,051,508.08. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

